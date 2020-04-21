Happiness Biotech Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Happiness Biotech Group’s (NASDAQ:HAPP) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 22nd. Happiness Biotech Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $11,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Happiness Biotech Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Happiness Biotech Group stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Happiness Biotech Group has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.48.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

