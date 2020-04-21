Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

HAL opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.20. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Halliburton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200,817 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

