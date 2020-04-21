Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.
HAL opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.20. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Halliburton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200,817 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
Read More: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.