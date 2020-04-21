Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Halliburton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Halliburton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Halliburton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $32.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after buying an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Halliburton by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 189,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

