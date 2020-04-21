Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAL stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

