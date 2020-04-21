GYM Group (LON:GYM) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 300 ($3.95).

GYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on GYM Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on GYM Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 307.57 ($4.05).

Get GYM Group alerts:

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 151.40 ($1.99) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 247.75. The stock has a market cap of $209.80 million and a PE ratio of 58.23. GYM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.24.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, equities research analysts predict that GYM Group will post 889.9997827 earnings per share for the current year.

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.