GYM Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GYM. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of GYM Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GYM Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 307.57 ($4.05).

GYM opened at GBX 151.40 ($1.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 247.75. GYM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $209.80 million and a P/E ratio of 58.23.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, equities research analysts expect that GYM Group will post 889.9997827 earnings per share for the current year.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

