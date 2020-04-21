Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 21.99%.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.38. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Molly Curl bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $93,780.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $413,480. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTY. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.