Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

Shares of GNTY opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $273.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Also, Director Molly Curl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $413,480. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

