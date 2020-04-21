Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.78

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

