Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.78

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)
Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.
See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.