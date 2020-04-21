GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to $40.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

GRUB stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -202.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GrubHub will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $172,992.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $915,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,972 shares of company stock worth $1,465,334 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in GrubHub by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in GrubHub by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GrubHub by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in GrubHub by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GrubHub by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

