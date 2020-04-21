Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $1.50 at UBS Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $2.90 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the coupon company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GRPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 90,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,258,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. Groupon has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Groupon’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Groupon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,123,301 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.