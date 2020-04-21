Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $175.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at $43,710,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 17.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

