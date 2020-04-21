Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

Shares of GSBC opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

