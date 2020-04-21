Graviocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $248.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $304,233.53 and approximately $248.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.02640444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00219825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,309,750,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,955,250 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.