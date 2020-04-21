Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GPMT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.10.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

In other news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $42,852.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $389,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

