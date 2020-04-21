Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) vs. Kaleyra (NASDAQ:KLR) Critical Contrast

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaleyra and Gores Holdings III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra $129.56 million 1.07 -$1.09 million $0.24 28.92 Gores Holdings III N/A N/A $1.74 million N/A N/A

Gores Holdings III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaleyra.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kaleyra and Gores Holdings III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gores Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kaleyra currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 69.31%. Given Kaleyra’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Gores Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and Gores Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.04% -0.99% Gores Holdings III N/A 93.20% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

Kaleyra has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings III has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gores Holdings III beats Kaleyra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Gores Holdings III

Gores Holdings III, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

