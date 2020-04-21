Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Capital One Financial raised Goodrich Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

