Goldman Sachs Group Trims Compass Group (LON:CPG) Target Price to GBX 1,500

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Compass Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,705 ($22.43) price target (down previously from GBX 2,225 ($29.27)) on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,628.46 ($21.42).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,300.50 ($17.11) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.61. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,288.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,777.84.

In other news, insider John Bason purchased 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

