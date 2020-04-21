Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.7-32.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.38 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.15.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.29. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila acquired 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $99,651.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,349.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jordan Walter bought 2,845 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,590.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,258.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $313,833 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

