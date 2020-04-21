GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

