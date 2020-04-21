Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($9.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -40.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

