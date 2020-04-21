Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $183,146.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 258.5% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 249,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 179,572 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

