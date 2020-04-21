Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Short Interest Update

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 1,502,900 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gentherm by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 459.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. 3,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

