GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GNFT. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

GENFIT S A/ADR stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. GENFIT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of GENFIT S A/ADR at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

