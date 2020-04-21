General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after buying an additional 3,404,693 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $908,096,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 36,796,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,427,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.