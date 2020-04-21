Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Gecina from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Gecina stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $101.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.75.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

