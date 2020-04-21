Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

