Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,461.93

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,461.93 ($19.23) and last traded at GBX 1,416 ($18.63), with a volume of 26064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,372 ($18.05).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDEV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,623.83 ($21.36).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.77 million and a P/E ratio of 101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,230.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,222.33.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.