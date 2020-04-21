Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($69.19) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.49 ($62.20).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €37.57 ($43.69) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.60.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

