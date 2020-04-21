Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 12,656,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,629,120. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

