FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services.

