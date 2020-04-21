FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.
FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH Company Profile
See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.