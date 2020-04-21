Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FRAS stock opened at GBX 224.80 ($2.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 166.60 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.35 ($7.06).

In related news, insider David Brayshaw bought 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £11,390.45 ($14,983.49). Also, insider David Daly bought 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,689.84 ($25,900.87).

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, House of Fraser Retail, European Sports Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

