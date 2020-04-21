Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$165.00 at Eight Capital

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$147.50 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
FNV traded up C$3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$178.71. 372,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,985. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.74. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of C$93.24 and a twelve month high of C$179.39.
In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total value of C$977,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total transaction of C$3,282,328.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,556,648.88.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
