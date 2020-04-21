Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$165.00 at Eight Capital

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$147.50 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV traded up C$3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$178.71. 372,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,985. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.74. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of C$93.24 and a twelve month high of C$179.39.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$340.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$307.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.3199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total value of C$977,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total transaction of C$3,282,328.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,556,648.88.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.