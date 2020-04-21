Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Short Interest Update

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 381,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Shares of FTAI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,111. The stock has a market cap of $816.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $161.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo bought 56,400 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,488,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,618,584.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Nicholson bought 30,000 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,116.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 239,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

