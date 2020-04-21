Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.75.

TSE:FTS traded down C$0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$53.16. 784,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,035. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$41.52 and a twelve month high of C$59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.49.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8699997 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

