FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FORM. Sidoti cut their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. 155,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,251. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $1,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in FormFactor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.