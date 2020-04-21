FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.99.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter. FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 38,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,639.20. Insiders purchased a total of 294,484 shares of company stock worth $515,483 in the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FlexShopper by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 229,300 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FlexShopper by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 84,559 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FlexShopper by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

