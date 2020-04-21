FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 3,060,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55,647 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.42.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.19.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.