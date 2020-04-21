Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLC opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.