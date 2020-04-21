Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DFP opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

