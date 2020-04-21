FirstCoin (FRST) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,198.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033320 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047616 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,888.62 or 1.00282290 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00061597 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000699 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

