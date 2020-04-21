First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 249,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

