First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,367 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 397,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 264,154 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,591 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 288,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 149,223 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 691,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 74,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,705. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

