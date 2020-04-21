First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Trimmed by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,959 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 13.7% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 512,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 230,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. 1,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,735. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93.

