First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,130,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 12,253,900 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $252,153.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,696.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,389 shares of company stock worth $2,209,971. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 542,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,570 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,316 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 398,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. First Solar’s revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

