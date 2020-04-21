First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$15.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FM. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.87.

TSE:FM traded down C$0.29 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$15.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.60.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

