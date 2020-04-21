First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.34% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of FNLIF remained flat at $$17.57 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 986. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

