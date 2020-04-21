First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FRME has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Merchants from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Merchants from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark K. Hardwick purchased 5,424 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 20,457 shares of company stock worth $623,209 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,627,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,268,000 after buying an additional 145,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Merchants by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in First Merchants by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,378,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,316,000 after buying an additional 101,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,018,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,351,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,254,000 after buying an additional 173,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

