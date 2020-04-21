First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $28.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

INBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $101,570.00. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $354,566. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

