First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

